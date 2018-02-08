Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 8 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Madhu slaps Mihika and a lot of drama follows between Ishita and Raman's families. The police come to arrest Madhu. Raman starts getting flashbacks of his previous memories. Ishita and Ashok plan to expose Param.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aaliya is recuperating because she tried to overdose on pills. Simmi and Param force Ishita to sign the divorce papers. Ishita succumbs under pressure on the condition that they will stop torturing her children. Ishita feels defeated and sad. Meanwhile, Mihika goes to her house to collect her ‘janam-patri’ and insults Ishita. Ishita’s parents are angry with Mihika for behaving in such an unruly manner with her sister. Read below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:32 PM: The episode begins with Mihika insulting Ishita. She tells Ishita to not come to her wedding because she will create unnecessary drama. Madhu warns her to behave within her limits. Mihika says that she respects her and her father, but not Ishita. Madhu slaps her.

7:36 PM: Mrs Bhalla comes and an argument starts between the two. After they come back to their house, they tell everyone what has happened. Romi says that she should have got more slaps. Simmi says that Ishita’s family has gone out of control and should be taught a lesson.

7:38 PM: Madhu refuses to eat anything. Ishita comes out and tries to cheer up her mood. The whole family shares some happy and light moments over food. The police come and say that they have a police warrant against Madhu because she raised her hand on Mihika. Everyone is shocked.

7:41 PM: Ishita goes to the Bhalla house in a rage and asks who has lodged the complaint. Mihika has no clue and then Mrs Bhalla said that she did. Simmi smiles wickedly in the background. She pleads with them to take the complaint back. At that moment, Raman has flashbacks from the past. Simmi tells her to go away from their lives and stop bothering her brother.

7:44 PM: As the police are about to take Madhu away, the family members protest. Then Raman comes and takes the complaint back. Ishita thanks him but he says that she should thank Mihika. Raman gets flashbacks again. At that moment, Ishita thinks about how the same things have happened before and wish that Raman remembers at least vestiges of the past.

7:48 PM: Ishita goes up to Inspector Singh and enquires about the dead body when he tells him that how can there be a dead body when there has been no murder. Ishita is confused about everything.

7:54 PM: Ishita thinks about her conversation with the Inspector when Ashok comes in. He asks her to tell all that has happened. She tells him everything. Ashok says that Param is an evil man and maybe the person isn’t dead yet. Param is trying to trap all of them. Ashok tells Ishita that he has a plan to rattle everything out of Param.

7:58 PM: Simmi tells Param that Mihika is completely under their control. Param gets a call from unknown number and he is informed that he is the winner of a lucky draw. Param is a little confused but then he is convinced. This is all a part of Ishita and Ashok’s plan to trap Param.