In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Simmi threatens Ishita of sending Raman away to the asylum. Ishita hastily drives to save Raman but he has already picked up the phone. Raman is in a dilemma but he thinks it could be possible since he doesn’t remember anything. Simmi says that it is her big plan to seek revenge. She will make Raman confess himself that he has to go the asylum. Read on below to find out what happen’s in tonight’s episode.

7:30-34 PM: The episode begins with Aaliya informing Ishita that she saw Raman in the café and he looked worried. Ishita gets tensed about Simmi’s plan. When Simmi comes to gloat, Ishita requests her to stop with her plan. Simmi laughs and says that Raman’s mental stability will slowly deteriorate. She says that he will soon come and beg her to send him to an asylum.

7:36-41 PM: Raman goes to visit the lady who was calling him. The lady accuses him of being pregnant with his child. Raman refuses to believe him but she says that she has valid reports. Raman says that he can’t remember anything. She tells him that her husband also knows about it. She says that she can’t even abort the child because that would be a life risk.

7:40-42 PM: She tells him that her husband has begun doubting her. Further, she says that the only way he can escape this situation is by killing her husband. Raman is shocked and scared. He says that he can’t do it. She gives him an ultimatum of 24 hours. Ishita calls Raman and he ignores the call. Ishita gets worried.

7:47-52 PM: Ishita informs Mihika, Adi, Romi and Aaliya about Raman. They get worried. They all go to search for Raman. Raman suffers from an accident while driving and worrying about the woman’s threat.

7:56-59 PM: Adi brings him home. Simmi is happy to see Raman’s state. Adi tells Pihu that he has remembered that Adi is his son. They embrace each other. Raman tells the family that he wants to remain alone for some time. Raman worries about the blackmailer again.

