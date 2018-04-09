Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 9 April 2018, full episode written update: Ishita asks her assistant to find out from the dabba wala who delivered the food that from where he got this lunch box. She said she wants to know the name and the address. Ishita’s assistant tells her that the delivery boy is ready to give them the address and Ishita along with her assistant leaves from her clinic.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita finds non-veg food in her lunch box. She gets shocked and calls Neelu. She asks what you packed for my lunch to which Neelu says that she packed dhaal, rotti and salad. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-33 PM: Ishita is shocked after seeing non-vegetarian food in her lunch box after which she calls her new office assistant and asks her to find out from the reception about who sent this lunch box for her. She then reads Sonakshi Gupta’s name written on the packet in which the lunch was sent and gets terrified. She then recalls her horrifying experience in London.

7:34-38 PM: Ishita asks her assistant to find out from the dabbawala who delivered the food that from where he got this lunch box. She said she wants to know the name and the address. Raman is working in the office when Ruhi comes and forces him to have his lunch and tells him to work later. She scolds his staff and doesn’t let him receive any phone call.

7:40-47 PM: Ishita’s assistant tells her that the delivery boy is ready to give them the address and Ishita along with her assistant leaves from her clinic. Raman eats Ishita’s romantic letter and starts smiling. He calls her but is unable to reach her number. Mihika and Alya are working in the kitchen and Alya is worried about Adi and Roshini. She tells Mihika that Adi did not give her anytime in London and he spent all the time with Roshini. Mihika tells Alya that she has a problem to this solution.

7:50-53 PM: Mihika explains Alya that Adi is impressed with Roshini as she is an independent girl who reached London because of her capabilities. She reminds Alya how she used to be an office going independent girl which is why Adi fell for her. Ishita and her assistant reach the house from where the delivery boy picked the lunch box but he later leaves. Raman reaches Ishita’s clinic as he feels something is wrong.

7:54-59 PM: Ishita rings the bell of the house and a lady opens the door who gets very angry when Ishita asks her about Sonakshi Gupta. She pulls Ishita inside the house and closes the door. The woman holds Ishita’s hands and starts screaming. She asks her how she (Ishita) knows her daughter Sonakshi when suddenly twp girls come and save Ishita. One of them tells Ishita that their mother is mentally ill and the girl tells Ishita that she is Sonakshi Gupta and the lunch box belongs to her. This leaves Ishita completely confused as the lunch box was full of suspicious things. Keep watching this space for more updates on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

