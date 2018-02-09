Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 9 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Param figures out that he is being trapped and exposes Ishita and Ashok. Aaliya tells Ishita that Mihika and Raman are getting married in two days. Pihu throws a tantrum and refuses to eat. Mihika calls Ishita on her demand.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Madhu slaps Mihika. A lot of drama follows between Ishita and Raman’s families. Mrs Bhalla files a report and the police come to arrest Madhu. Mihika later takes back the complaint. Raman starts getting flashbacks of his previous memories with all this. Ishita hopes that he remembers something. Ishita and Ashok plan to expose Param and plant a ruse to trap him. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:32 PM: Ashok and Ishita tell Preeti that she has to seduce Raman. They assure her that they will always be by her side and she can back out if she wants. Preeti says that she will help. Simmi plans to show Mihika and Raman’s kundali to the panditji. Mihika and Raman say that they want to have a small wedding. Simmi says that she wants a big wedding.

7:37 PM: Param comes and Preeti tries to seduce him. Param figures out that it was all a scam and exposes Ishita and Ashok first hand. Ishita and Ashok lament at how they have lost even the last chance to expose Param.

7:42 PM: Pihu is sad that Raman is marrying someone other than Ishita. Mihika tries to mollycoddle her but Pihu pushes her away. She tells Mihika that she hates her and will only accept Ishita as her mother. Raman scolds her and Mihika tells him to not scold him because she will just grow more rebellious then. Aaliya tells her that Raman and Mihika are getting married in two days. Ishita is shocked.

7:45 PM: Ashok says that he will handle the situation. He goes to the Bhalla household and says that Raman can’t marry Mihika. If he does so, he will withdraw his shares from the company. Simmi tells him that he can’t do that because the company is making a profit. Ashok and Ishita go back dejected.

7:51 PM: Pihu says that she will eat only if Ishita feeds her. Mihika agrees to fulfil her demand. As Ishita is about to go, Madhu says that she does so much or the Bhalla family and they don’t even acknowledge. Ishita then feeds Pihu. Ishita thanks Mihika for calling her to meet her kids.

7:59 PM: Mihika says that since she is going to get married to Raman in two days they should get engaged. Ishita is present in the house at that moment. In the precap, Raman suggests that Ashok and Ishita should get married to one another.