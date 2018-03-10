Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 9 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Raman feels bad for treating Adi like an employee because he couldn't remember that he was his son. He tells Mrs Bhalla that he is not a good father because he failed to protect Adi and Ruhi. The blackmailer calls Raman again and threatens to reveal everything to his family if he doesn't kill her husband.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman goes to visit the lady who was calling him. The lady accuses him of being pregnant with his child. Raman refuses to believe him but she says that she has valid reports. Raman says that he can’t remember anything. She says that the only way he can escape this situation is by killing her husband. Raman is shocked and scared. He says that he can’t do it. She gives him an ultimatum of 24 hours. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-35 PM: Raman feels bad for treating Adi like an employee because he couldn’t remember that he was his son. He tells Mrs Bhalla that he is not a good father because he failed to protect Adi and Ruhi. The blackmailer calls Raman again and threatens to reveal everything to his family if he doesn’t kill her husband.

7:36-42 PM: Raman has a high fever and Ishita takes care of him. She thinks that Simmi will make him mad. Meanwhile, Simmi talks with the blackmailer. She informs her that she has shown the fake pictures of her husband to Raman. Simmi tells her that she has done a good job and will receive her money soon.

7:47-51 PM: In the morning, Ishita finds a gun in Raman’s coat and thinks it must be Simmi’s plan. She vows to not let her succeed. Pihu, Aaliya and Adi decide to throw a party on the successful completion of 25 years of their company in order to help Raman regain his memory.

7:55-59 PM: Simmi vows to make Raman go mad as the whole family celebrates by cutting and feeding each other cake. Mr Bhalla says that he is proud of Raman because he took the company to new heights.

