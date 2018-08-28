'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Mihika Verma's baby boy has finally been revealed. Mihika's brother Mishkat has shared the name on the social media. Recently, the actress shared her baby's photographs on the social media and made her all fans to go aww. Those photographs were simply adorable to give a miss. Check out the name of the baby boy.

Popularly known for her role in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, Mihika Verma who welcomed her baby boy with Anand Kapai recently, left us curious about her baby boy’s name. Well, here is a good news to all her fans who waited with bated breath for the kiddo’s name. Mihika’s brother Mishkat has revealed the name of his sister’s son. Sharing a photograph on Instagram, Mihika’s brother Mishkat has revealed the name of his nephew. He wrote in the caption that my nephew Izaan Kapai.

In the latest photograph, the cute little munchkin Izaan is eagerly looking at something and his look on his face is too adorable to miss.

Take a look

Recently, Mihika shared the first photograph of Izaan where he is seen sitting on his pram. Mihika has shared several other photographs which are making netizens to go aww.

sleep deprived smiles😬 #lifeasparents A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Aug 11, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT

#thatfeelinginside A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:03pm PDT

Knock knock…❤️ A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Jul 1, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT

A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Jun 12, 2018 at 8:15pm PDT

#jinhemeradilluteya A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Apr 22, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT

Kyun ki Tum Dhadkan… main Dil❤️ A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:10am PST

We simply just can’t stop gushing over this cute little patootie.

Mihika got married with Anand Kapia in a hush-hush ceremony in 2016. Their wedding surprised everyone in the television Anand Kapia is an NRI businessman. Mihika has worked in several television shows including Virrudh, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar and Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh among others.

Mihika is not only an Indian television actress but is also a former model. She won the Miss India International title in 2004 and represented India in the Miss International 2004 competition.’

Mihika started her acting career in the series Viruddh in 2008.

In an old interview to a leading daily, Mihika’s brother Mishkat revealed that Mihika was a better daughter than him as a son. He knew what kind of son he was but she was a far better child than her. Whereas, praising her brother, Mihika revealed that Mishkat liked to always give compliments me when she was looking good. Mishkat is a very responsible brother. who teaches her a lot.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More