Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi won the best actress award in Mumbai last night at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020. At the award night, Divyanka Tripathi was seen looking stunning in an emerald green saree. Check out her photos here-

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: When it comes to moving the audience with her powerful performance, nobody can do it better than Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi. A known name of the Indian television industry, Divyanka has carved a space for herself on not just the small screens but also in the hearts of millions of fans. After all, her character Ishita Bhalla resonated with millions of mothers and dutiful wives out there, making her a household name.

Her contribution to the show and Indian Television industry was recently recognised at the Dadasaheb Phalke National Film Festival Awards 2020 in which Divyanka was awarded the best television actress award. As the jury and members present at the award ceremony spoke highly of Divyanka’s acting prowess, her stunning looks also managed to garner praises.

For the award night, Divyanka Tripathi opted for an emerald green frilled saree with a statement blouse. She completed her look with matching earrings, glowing makeup, bold red lipstick and side-parted hair. Along with this, her smile and sparkling eyes are doing wonders to her ravishing persona.

Rose to fame with her show Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan on Zee Tv, Divyanka Tripathi also made her digital debut recently with Alt Balaji’s show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. In 2019, Divyanka Tripathi was also recognised at the Television Personality of the year by Indian Telly Awards and Gold Awards. On the personal front, Divyanka is married to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya.

