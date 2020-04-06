Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aditi Bhatia is unable to return to her hometown from Los Angeles due to the lockdown in India. Read the details here—

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed 3000. Though the entire country is under lockdown and the public is advised to stay at home to avoid the transmission of the virus. Some citizens of the country are still stuck in foreign lands due to the lockdown and the outbreak. Recently, the reports revealed that Yeh Hai Mohabaatein star Aditi Bhatia, popularly known as Ruhi in the show, had traveled to the US for attending an acting workshop on February 14.

Later, even after her course got ended, she decided to stay back for a few more days to meet her childhood friends and was supposed to return on March 5 after exploring Los Angeles. But due to coronavirus outbreak, everything got changed not just in foreign lands but in India as well. She revealed that she got a call from her airlines that her flight has been canceled due to the lockdown in India.

Later, Aditi Bhatia also revealed that during such crises, it is very important to be in your hometown. She added that she will quarantine herself for 14 days but currently she is homesick and even the thought of traveling has become scary for her due to the increasing number of cases in the US. She added that lockdown with your family is great rather than being alone in such a time.

The 20-year-old actress also added that some time back even her mother traveled to Philadelphia to meet her aunt. Post to which, she was supposed to meet her but she canceled her flight as traveling is not safe currently and it is better to be stuck and be safe.

