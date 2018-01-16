Television actor Vivek Dahiya has been attacked by drunk men with swords during the shoot of his upcoming horror show. The incident occurred at around 2 AM at an outdoor location. The actor confirmed the news and further revealed that while they had 4 security guards on the premises, they were the first one to run away leaving the entire unit in danger.

In a shocking turn of events, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Vivek Dahiya has been recently attacked by drunk men with swords while shooting for his upcoming horror show. Since the genre of the film is horror, the actor was shooting around 2 AM at an outdoor location when the incident took place. Vivek Dahiya confirmed the news to TellyChakkar and said, “Yes sadly we had such an incident while shooting. It’s making me wonder what kind of security measures are taken while we shoot in outdoor locations. While we had four security guards on the premises, they were the first to run, leaving the entire unit exposed to danger!”

A source close to the daily gave further details about the incident and revealed, “All necessary permissions had been taken to shoot and the shooting was happening late at night as it’s a horror genre show. While shooting at 2 am at night, two drunk men with swords were lingering and all of a sudden started attacking the unit. They even slashed the director’s car and there was chaos on the sets as everyone was running around trying to save their lives. Luckily no one was hurt and eventually the police was called as the two were arrested.”

This shocking event raises several important questions on the safety measures taken by the television production unit to ensure the safety of the star cast and other members present at the set. The television actor refused to reveal any detail about the incident on social media. After starring in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek is currently seen as the male lead in the show Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyo se. On the personal front, Vivek married Yeh Hai Mohabbatein lead star Divyanka Tripathi in 2016.