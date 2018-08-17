Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel wishes wifey Ankita Bhargava by posting an emotional message on his official Instagram account. You’re the reason for my smile, wrote the actor. Ankita Bhargava too took to her social media handle to thank husband Karan Patel for being a part of her life. Calling each other backbone, Bhargava's reason for celebration is the love of her life.

It is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel’s wifey Ankita Bhargava’s birthday today. The actor surprised the love of her life with a small birthday bash at their home. Karan Bhargava took to his official Instagram account to wish Bhargava and wrote, “You’re the reason for my smile, to find you it did take me a while, but now that I have found you, I ain’t letting you go, and this I’m sure you already know! Happy birthday, Jaan. love you beyond words can express but this does not mean I’m ready for selfies.” Ankita Bhargava too took to her official Instagram handle to thank hubby Karan Patel. In her post, she expressed her desire to celebrate her special day as if there was no tomorrow. She further wrote that God can be hard on both of them but with each passing year they will stay strong and tall against the small issues and hardship. Calling each other backbone, Bhargava’s reason for celebration is the love of her life. She concluded, “Kyun ki Haar ke jeetne wale ko hi Baazigar Kehte hain!”

One of Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava’s fan posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, Bhargava is seen dancing while other guests are heard singing the famous Happy birthday song. Take a look at the video.

The two lovebirds are often seen sharing pictures on their social media accounts. Television town’s famous jodi never stops giving us couple goals. The reason why fans can’t stop gushing about the two is that the couple has stood for each other. Earlier this year, there were rumours of two having differences, but the couple chose to stay quiet.

