Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Actor Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla quits Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial, Karan's team recently cleared all the rumours and passed out a statement confirming that Karan to be joining the new season of Khataron Ke Khiladi.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla quits Ekta Kapoor’s popular serial Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. The actor In 2013 became the part of nations favourite serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which he played the role of Raman Bhalla which was very much liked by the audiences.

Of late, speculations were roaming around that Karan was on a break as he was not appearing in the serial for past few days, but recently Karan Patel’s team passed a statement and cleared all the rumours on his exit from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Its reads, Karan to be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and he tried to manage the dates to accommodate many commitments but it didn’t seem possible, so after discussing, Karan chose to bid adieu a very memorable journey of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The serial has given him so much of love and care, for which Karan will be grateful forever.

The actor further thanked producer Ekta Kapoor, the team and his fans, he is very grateful to Ekta Kapoor and his entire team for giving him so much of love and support and allowed him to grow beyond the show and to take on new work commitments. The team also wrote that we urge to continue the love and adore Karan the way you have all this while. It is a tough show that Karan has up next. Let’s cheer and make him win.

