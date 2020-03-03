The famous actress of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went to Los Angeles and met famous personalities. Read the full article to know more.

Aditi Bhatia who got famous from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein she played the role of Ruhi Bhalla. Aditi Bhatia is a vlogger an is in, Los Angeles California presently. There she met a famous vlogger Andrew Bachelor known as King Bach, he is known for his comic vines and is extremely famous. King Bach has a huge fan following and people love him for humor and comic videos. As a vlogger, Aditi also shares her traveling videos on her social media handles.

She loves visiting different places likes exploring places. She has been to many cities in various countries. Aditi’s social media handles definitely sets travel goals for us. Bhatia loves to travel solo and this is why she mostly goes on solo trips. Her recent solo trips were to Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Prague.

The diva had also met Nick known as BeYouNick and Montana Tucker who are very famous internet personalities. Bhatia attended an acting workshop and shared on his social media that how happy she is about following her passion for acting. She said that she wants to blend her passion an profession together.

Aditi also met Holywood actress Amanda Cerny at Los Angeles. The star has also appeared in other shows like Comedy Circus, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Home Sweet Home, Tash-E-Ishq, Comedy Nights Bachao TaazaThe actress is really famous and popular and has garnered a lot of fans following. She is 20 years old, born and brought up in Mumbai.

