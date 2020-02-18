Aman and Roshani get apart because of Aliya's curse on them due to which they haven't seen each other for one year. Now they met accidentally and the situation became awkward for them.

Roshani was waiting for her loan to get passed so that she could open her own bakery. By the time she gets separated from her husband Aman Junaid Khan she was facing financial problems. But this news made her happy and she gets excited to open her new bakery. Roshani received the information from her Ammi, she told her that her load is passed now. Excited Roashani started jumping and rolling in public areas.

On the other had Aman Junaid Khan received a call from the hospital where her mother was admitted in serious condition. Aman got to know that his mother gets more serious. He left all his work and started running to the hospital. Aman was very particular about her mother so his pushed everyone away, throw the files in air and ran to save her mother.

Aman and Roshani were totally indifferent mindset at that time. Roshani was excited and happy because of her loan and Aman was sad and angry because of his mom’s health. Meanwhile, they were heading towards their journeys but tables turned and they encounter each other. Aman and Roshani looked at each other with an awkward expression.

In the previous episodes, we have seen that Aman asked Roshani to leave him and Roshani also said that she will never go back to Aman, her self respect is more important than love. But Aman is still unsafe and only Roshani can save her. So, it will be interesting to see, if Roshani goes back to Aman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App