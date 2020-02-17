Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Kaa television show has managed to touch the hearts of the audience as it has a unique script and different Storyline. Show star Aditi Sharma opens up about her character in YJHJK.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Kaa television show has managed to touch the hearts of the audience as it has a unique script and different Storyline. The audience is impressed by the different storylines and the supernatural idea used in the show. Recently, Roshani and Aman get separated because of Aliya’s curse. In the upcoming episodes, it can be seen that Aman Junaid Khan will become helpless Jin without Roshani, he will miss her each day but will not be able to forgive her. On the other hand, Roshani will be seen in the same struggles where she would try to open her bakery.

Aditi Sharma, who is playing Roshani revealed that she might be having some change in her look that will impress the audience for sure. She told the media that she is super excited to perform the one year leap. She added that she is happy and satisfied with the journey of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Kaa because it gave her many challenging tasks and she has learned a lot. She said that she is all set to perform her new avatar.

Aditi said she will be putting all her efforts to make the show even more interesting. On the other hand, it would be interesting how things will change and comes in front of Roshani and Aman. Will they unite again or some other bad power will dominate their love. For more details and updates stay tuned with NewsX.

