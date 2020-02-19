Aman and Roshani part ways after sharing a romantic phase, this time they were cursed by Havana Aliya so it is going to be tough for them to unite again. Today Aman decides to take revenge from Roshani, check out the full written episode.

Aman and Roshani got to face each other and shared an awkward moment after that Aman went away to see his mother. As the doctor called and informed Aman that his mom’s kidneys were collapsed and she was not recovering. Whereas, Roshani followed him to check if Parveen was alright or not. He ran the car without and lost his patience to watch his mother. He left all the work behind and rush to the hospital. But Roshani’s party forced her to reach late.

Then, Doctor told Aman that his mother is in ICU and critical, he broke down and could not utter a word. He was recalling all the memories and blaming Roshani for his mother’s condition. Roshani was watching everything but did not say a word. Dadi and other family members came to know about Parveen’s situation but Aman was in shock and was unable to express his grief, he took a long pause to tell the family about Parveen’s health. He found Roshani responsible for everything and decided to take revenge from her.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Instagram photos: Pavitra Rishta actor knows how to rock white, see photos

Also Read: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 18 written episode: Aman, Roshini’s awkward encounter

Roshani got the happiness as her bakery loan got passed but the table turned and all her happiness turned into sadness because of Parveen’s death. She tried to handle her Khan Baba but she was not able to reach him. She recalled that Aman has thrown her out of the house and he did not love her at all.

She left her and get back home. She cried and tried to find out something but failed. It can be seen that Aman was in anger. For more updates stay tuned to NewsX.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App