Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 21, 2020 written updates: After a lot of fights and distance, Roshani and Aman are finally together but the reason for their togetherness is definitely not so good. Aman offered a job to Roshani so that she could take revenge from her and make her realize that she is money minder, not a lover Roshani got hurt because of Aman’s behaviour but she accepted Aman’s proposal because she needed money. Roshani became Aman’s personal assistant and Aman asked her to do her each and everything that belongs to him.

Aman called Malika who was her college friend and asked her if she reached India or not. Malika said that unfortunately she came to India and was quite upset because of the pollution and dust in India. Aman said that he will take care of her mood and her stay. He was doing all the conversation in front of Roshani, Roshani seemed jealous and she was giving creepy looks to Aman.

After that Aman’s brother came to her and asked if she was talking to the television actress Malika. Aman said yes she was talking to the beautiful actress she was her school friend. Aman asked his brother if he wanted to meet her, his brother excitedly said that he wanted to meet. Then Aman’s manager reminds him that earlier when Malika came she fired three employees.

Aman’s brother got scared and said that he doesn’t want to meet her. Aman asked him to relax and said he knows that who is going to host Malika. After Malika came Aman tried to jealous Roshani and got cozy with Malika.

