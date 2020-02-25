Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 25th 2020 written updates: Aman scolds Roshani as she forgot to call the electrician and chandelier falls down. He asked Roshani to pick up all the broken glass pieces. Roshani's kidney got 80 per cent matched with Parveen's.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 25th 2020 written updates: Aman sees Ibrahim trying to flaunt in front of the foreign delegates, he was trying to keep him on call and was taking to a person in America. Rohit came and said that it is late night in America and embarrassed him. Then the receptionist reminds Roshani for the Chandelier repair. Roshani said that she will call the electrician after giving a file to Aman. By the time she saw that the chandelier was falling on Aman.

Somehow Roshani saved Aman’s life, but Aman got upset as the hotel set the bad example on the foreign delegates. He scolds Roshani for her carelessness and asked her to pick each and every glass piece from her hand. Roshani got hurt by the glass piece but she continued to pick all the glass pieces. Roshani then received a call from the hospital. She got to know that her 80 per cent kidney matched with Parveen’s. The doctor also called Aman to inform about the donor, the doctor also informed that there are no 100 per cent chances of the match.

Roshani tried to escape from the hotel but Aman caught her, somehow Rshani manages to go for further tests. Due to Roshani’s action, Aman asked her to do overtime. He asked her to manage an event in a different location, she went all alone. Aman asked Khanna if Roshani’s mother is fine or not. Aman then got to know that it was a bachelor’s party where he sent Roshani.

Aman then went to the venue and protected Roshani. On the other side, it has been revealed that the cat who was trying to kill Aman is nobody else but Kabir. Yes! Kabir is back, and he also planned Aman’s murder.

