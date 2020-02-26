Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 26th 2020 written updates: Roshani and Aman were tussling for a year because of Aliya's curse but now they get back to each other because of Kabir's propaganda. The couple saves each other and realized the love for each other.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 26th 2020 written updates: Roshani and Aman part ways because of Aliya’s curse and they were punishing each other. In the last episode, Aman saves Roshani from the goons. But in today’s episode, we have seen that Roshani was not ready to get in the car with Aman. She said that he doesn’t want to go with Aman and does not need any kind of help from him.

Aman said that this is not the time to fight and she was bleeding so she should listen to him. Roshani said Aman is nobody to tell her what to do and what not to do. He is not the administrator not the prime minister who can give instructions to her anytime. If he does not care about her tears then he should not concern about the bleeding.

Aman felt bad but he forced to get her into a car. At that time Kabir renters and attacks Aman and Roshani. Aman and Roshani tried to save each other but could not resist themself from the attack of the poison given by Kabir. Roshani tried to save Aman but Aman got the arrows on his back. Aman got infected because of the poison.

Roshani took her in a safe place, Aman started putting all her views in front of Roshani. He told her how much he loves her and she equally punished himself after throwing Roshani out of the house. in the morning Roshani saw that Aman’s wounds got healed so she left him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App