Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 27th 2020 written updates: Aman and roshani shared the cute moments but it was temprory as their mutula despute took them apart again. Here is what happened next.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 27th 2020 written updates: Aman and Roshani were struggling in their relationship because they were facing the curse of Aliya and jdue to that they are not able to come closer to each other. Roshani went to home without even telling Aman because her mother was not well. Ibrahim helped Roshani and kept her mother in the hotel room so that Roshani can take care of her in the hotel itself.

Khanna saw both of then, he did not realize that Roshani was giving thanks to Ibrahim as he helped her to save her mother. Khanna doubted her but did not tell it to Aman. Mr chhotu gave idea to Locha Pari that how she can get him out of the secret place and then he came back to his family. Roshani then went to Aman to give him a file.

Roshani and Aman again get into the spat and said cruel words to each other. Roshani doesnt want to say that niether Aman but in the rage they hurt each other. Aman later got to know that Roshani stayed in the hotel for whole night and the room was booked by Ibrahim. Khanna tells Aman that he saw Roshani in front of Ibrahims room. Aman asked to check the photage and then he broke into pieces.

It was new drag among Aman and Roshani, Aman again doubted on Roshani. On the other had Roshani took a leave from hotel so that she could donate her kidney to Parveen.

