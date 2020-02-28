Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka February 28, 2020, written updates: Aman’s family got to know that Parveen got a match and the doctor had planned the surgery on the same day. They had left for the hospital to see Parveen but they were worried for Aman as he was missing and his phone was also disabled. Dadi decided to leave a note on his name so that he could check it when he came back home. Mr Chhotu wrote a note on his name and asked Locha Pari to make sure that Aman will read this note.

Tabeezi saw the black evil again and tried to find out whose soul was that, During her research, she got to know that he was Kabir who came in the appearance of a cat. Tabeezi also figured out that the new kind of a clone had owned the heart of Kabir and now the Kabir is back even with more dangerous powers. Tabeezi decided to tell Aman about this and she took Salma with her to inform Aman.

Aman got the note and rushed to a hospital, he tried to find out who is the donor to her mother. The doctor informed him that the donor wants to make the secrecy. Roshani was there behind the bar, Aman said that he would always be grateful to the person who has done such a big thing for him. Aman also said that he will always be there for the donor. Aman then left and Kabir came he attacked Roshani and his clones attacked Aman.

