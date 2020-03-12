Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, March 12, 2020 written updates: Kabir convince the red moon queen to take revenge from Roshani and Aman. She went to the Junaid mansion and tried to convince Roshani and Aman that she was there to help them.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, March 12, 2020 written updates: Aman and Roshani were trying to find out the enemy but they were unable to find that. Then Laila said that they have to believe her and they have to follow the path she is suggesting. But Aman was not convinced because of Laila’s unusual behaviour and he also calculated that the attacks were happening when Laila was alone.

Aman said that no attacked happened since they all were standing together because they can keep their eyes on the attacker. He said that the attacker is no one else but Laila. Then suddenly some smog gathered into the house and Sara’s stone started blooming. everyone tried to find out the culprit then they saw that Sara started becoming the ice.

Aman and Roshani used their powers and saved Sara. Then Aman shouted on Laila and said that she is the one who is doing all this. Then Laila pointed out on Chhandani and said that she is the one who wanted to harm the family. Chaandani then said that she was there to protect Aman and Roshani because Laila wanted to harm them.

Aman and Roshani got confused and tried to figure out who is the actual culprit. Laila and Chaandani started fighting and tried to harm each other. They both jumped into the serious fight so Roshani and Aman tried to stop the fight. Then they trapped both of them. Then Kabir hypnotized Tabeezi so she could not tell that the real culprit was Laila.

