Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka March 17, 2020 written updates: Aman and Roshani defeated Laila. Laila cursed Roshani for the death. Now it will be interesting to see if Aman would save Roshani or not.

Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka March 17, 2020 written updates: Aman and Roshani reached to Laila’s place where Aman tried to protect his mother but unfortunately got trapped by Laila. Roshani reached there and helped them. Roshani and Chaandani together tried to get rid of the problem. Meanwhile, Aman reaches to his mother so that he could save her. He finally saved her mother, then he saw that Kabir have some special powers and he could have easily saved their mom.

He asked Kabir that why he did not save her, Kabir said that he was trying. Aman stopped him in between and said that he never wanted to save his mother because he is a selfish man. Then Kabir disappears. Aman’s mother asked him to go to Roshani and save her. Roshani got confused in between Laila and Chaandani. She tricked both of them and got to know who is the real Chandani.

The plan worked, Roshani then killed Laila. After killing Laila, all the family members become normal. But Laila cursed Roshani that she will die before the next night. Then Aman asked Chandani to help them that they can get rid of Laila’s curse. Chandani ten gives them 9 moons by which Aman can take 9 births to save Roshani. Aman accepted the challenge and took Roshani back.

Aman tried to tell Roshani about her Pregnancy but she got faint again. Aman took Roshani and his mother back home. Then he asked her that when she is not telling this to the family. Roshani said that she wanted to hide things.

