Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 2, 2020 written updates: Aman and Roshani went to the black forest to get the red keys to fulfilling Kabir's wish. Kabir locked Aman's family inside the house and now he asked Roshani to fulfill his wish.

Aman and Roshani get a close moment with each other as they both went to the black forest in a car and they got to spend some personal time. Roshani was driving so slow, so Aman asked her to drive faster. Roshni said that she doesn’t want to die and she will run the car on the speed she decided for her. Aman then said that they will reach in 2050 as per Roshani’s speed. Roshani did not agree to Aman’s condition so Aman took a flight by his car and make Roshani surprise.

Aman and Roshani then reached to the black forest and tried to find out Ayana’s corner. Aman then found Ayana’s special corner in the forest. They both get amazed to see the colourful and brighter section of the forest. While going to the section they said that they will not meet again, they just want their families to stay protected.

Aman tried to enter Ayana’s place but he could not be able to enter the space as no Jinn could enter at that place. So Roshani aka Ayana decided to go inside and the keys for Kabir. Roshani gets inside and was about to reach the keys but before that Aman so that some sharp objects were going towards ayana. Aman sensed the danger and used his Jinnad powers. Aman’s Jinnad sword helped her to get enter. Kabir did not get the keys so he understood that Aman is not inside the house now he asked Aman to came out.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App