Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 2, 2020 written updates: Aman and Roshani face new trouble as Kabir came back in their life. Aman and Roshani will try to save their life, see what happened in Aman and Roshani's life.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 2, 2020 written updates: Aman and Roshani went to save Parveen in the hospital, Roshani get Parveen from Kabir’s trap and came to Aman. Aman and Roshani both tried to escape from there then they saw Ibrahim came into the hospital to meet Parveen. Ibrahim got trapped by Zehral and he tried to snatch his hand but the Zehral caught him tight.

Roshani tried to save Ibrahim but Aman stopped him and said that he is his cousin and he could save him. Amn then saved Ibrahim and took them home. Aman then came back and tried to protect the family from Kabir. He tried to go out of the house so that he could end the fight but Kabir locked the family inside the house and said that the danger is in their own house.

Aman, Roshani and the entire family tried to find out the danger inside the house. They check Roshani, Ibrahim and the family but they did not find out the clue. While Tabeezi was protecting the family from Zehral’s one of the traces dropped inside the house.

Aman and Roshani saw that Aman’s fupi get affected by the Zehral and became dangerous for the family so they locked Baby inside the room. Aman and Roshani got worried for others and requested and Kabir to leave them. Aman then demands Roshani to get the Red Key from the back forest. But he said that Roshani will go alone and no other will go her but Aman went with her secretly.

