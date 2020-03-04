Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 4, 2020 written updates: Aman and Roshani tried to beat Kabir but they failed again. Kabir destroyed Aman's house and kept the family underground. Now Roshni and Aman have to try something else to save the family.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 4, 2020 written updates: Kabir understood that Aman tried to manipulate him and went with Roshani to help her. Because ko Aman’s interruption he did not get the red keys. He shouted on the family members and asked Aman to came out. Aman was not at home so Ibrahim came out in his jacket but Kabir recognized him in a minute. Ibrahim asked him for mercy and ran away.

After that Roshani and Aman came back, they saw that their house was going under the land. The red moon was there on the top of the house which was taking the house under the land. Aman was broken and Roshani was trying to halt him. Roshani and Aman both tried to break the red moon but they failed. They also tried to communicate with the family members.

The family members were able to listen to them but Roshani and Aman did not receive anything in return. Roshani felt the heavy cold because the moon was so child so Aman offered her a jacket. Roshani asked if he is not feeling cols, Aman said he is made up o fire so he doesn’t feel cold. Roshani and Aman then get closer for a moment but then they saw that everything is getting frozen.

Aman and Roshani tried to figure out why this happening. Roshani then gets an idea to break the red moon. Aman and Roshani tried once again and put all their energies but failed. Now they have to cross Kabir’s next trap.

