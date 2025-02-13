Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

In the controversial moment, Allahbadia allegedly asked a contestant, "Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?”

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s recent comments on India’s Got Latent, an old joke by Kapil Sharma has gone viral, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

This comment dates back to Comedy Nights with Kapil, where Sharma humorously touched upon two things that Indians adore – cricket and films.

Kapil Sharma’s Joke About Parents

In the episode, Kapil Sharma joked about how children are willing to wake up at 4 a.m. to watch a cricket match.

He then quipped, “Cricket ka match shuru hona tha 4 baje, aur phir yeh ma baap ki kabaddi dekh ke so jaate hai,” which loosely translates to: “The match was supposed to start at 4 a.m., but they watch their parents’ kabaddi and then fall asleep.”

Once Kapil Sharma’s video was shared online, it sparked a mix of reactions. Some users expressed disappointment, while others defended the comedian, arguing that his remark wasn’t intended to be vulgar.

One Reddit user commented, “Kapil is witty and smart. Kabaddi could very well mean a fight between the parents. Kapil cracked a joke and left it to the audience’s interpretation. Ranveer, on the other hand, capitalised on a bad joke and overemphasized it to look ‘cool’ in the name of dank comedy.”

The Backlash Against Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment

The resurfacing of Kapil Sharma’s old joke coincides with Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, facing severe criticism for his inappropriate comment during an episode of India’s Got Latent.

In the controversial moment, Allahbadia allegedly asked a contestant a disturbing question involving body parts, proposing an indecent act in exchange for Rs 2 crore. His most controversial question was: “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?”

Public Outrage and Legal Action

This question left many shocked and disappointed, quickly going viral across social media platforms. Many individuals, including politicians and celebrities, condemned his remark. The controversy escalated, and a police complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other co-judges, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

In response to the outrage, Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology for his inappropriate words. Similarly, Samay Raina also addressed the incident, announcing that he had deleted all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube to address the backlash.

