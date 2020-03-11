Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th March 2020 preview: Kartik and Naira are all set to expose Jhaveri as the duo wishes to show a video to their family on the occasion of Holi. Read here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th March 2020 preview: The longest and the most loved daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has currently reached an interesting turn where the lead characters Kartik and Naira are all set to expose Jhaveri (lawyer) in front of their family. After meeting with an accident, suffering from personal comments in court to fighting standing against their family, both Naira and Kartik will now be leaving no stone unturned to prove them right.

Though, in the last episode, Trisha has taken her complaint back after observing the obstacles that Naira and Kartik are facing. In the promo, the entire family will be celebrating Holi as Jhaveri wins the case without even fighting for it. While everyone is enjoying the Holi vibe, Kartik and Naira surprise everyone by declaring that they have a video that they wish to show to everyone.

Hearing this, Jhaveri is left in shock as he wonders that they might have proof against him. In another promo, Jhaveri is also seen pushing Naira in a dig filled with poisonous gas.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh shares her favourite Holi memories, says almost missed flight after drinking too much bhaang

Overall, it will be exciting to see how Jhaveri reacts to the video and is the video actually a proof against Jhaveri or it is just a small threatening from the duo.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s Baarish trending at No. 4 on YouTube, see fans reaction

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App