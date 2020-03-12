Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12 March 2020 preview: Kartik with the help of his family saves Naira from Jhaveri's evil plan, Naira to expose Jhaveri by showing a video. Read here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12 March 2020 preview: When it comes to high voltage drama, no other daily soap can beat the popularity of Shevangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From undergoing various struggles to exposing Shaktiman and fighting from their own family, the show is topping the TRP charts and has also conquered the hearts of the audience with its gripping story. In the last episode, after Trisha took her complaint back, though Goenka’s were seen celebrating the occasion, Kartik and Naira were not that happy with the decision.

Further, to become a part of the family celebration, Naira and Kartik join Goenka’s Holi celebration and decide to expose Jhaveri in the party. In the promo, Kartik will be seen saving Naira from Jhaveri’s plan of pushing Naira in a dig and later Naira and Kartik expose Jhaveri by showing a video to the entire family.

After knowing the truth, Manish Goenka loses his temper and engage in a war of words with Jhaveri and Suwarna, Surekha and Akhilesh are seen ashamed of Luv and Kush deeds and agree to give both of them life imprisonment.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wild card entries: Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Shehzada and Tehraan Bakshi bring Holi surprise for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra

Later, Naira is also seen asking the court to punish Shaktiman Jhaveri for his bad deeds and deal with the case more carefully. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Naira and Kartik bring everything back to normal.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on his equation with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai: I want to maintain cordial relationship with everyone

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App