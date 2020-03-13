Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 March 2020 preview: The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness a showdown between Naira, Kartik and Mr Jhaveri. Here's what will happen after Mr Jhaveri pushes Naira in a pit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 March 2020 preview: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which revolves around the lives of Naira and Kartik, has taken its viewers on an emotional rollercoaster journey with Trisha’s molestation case. While Trisha might have withdrawn her case against Luv and Kush, the problems for Naira and Kartik are far from over. In the latest track, we see how Naira and Kartik have come to Goenka mansion to celebrate the festival of Holi. Mr Jhaveri and his son Abhishek are also in attendance at the Holi party.

Amid the celebrations, Naira decides to show everyone a video clip, which will expose Luv, Kush and Abhishek’s truth in front of everyone. However, before she can do it, Mr Jhaveri decides to stop Naira by hook or by crook and pushes her in a pit. On top of that, he sprays a chemical inside the pit. As she falls into the pit, Naira calls out Kartik for help and the latter senses that Naira might be in some sort of danger.

Much to her respite, while Naira is having a tough time inside the pit, Vansh and Kairav discover the pit and spot Naira. This raises an alarm and the kids call out for rest of the family members. Post which, Kartik rescues Naira. When Naira reveals that she landed in the pit because of Mr Jhaveri, the entire family believes her this time and the duo go on to expose Mr Jhaveri.

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke March 13 2020 preview: Not Mishti, Parul becomes the new owner of Kunal’s company

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee give some major BFF goals, see photos

What will be the family’s reaction towards Mr Jhaveri after learning the truth? Will they punish Luv and Kush or let it pass one more time? To know, watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from Monday to Saturday on Star Plus at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, March 12, 2020 written updates: Kabir hypnotizes Tabeezi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App