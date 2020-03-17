Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 March 2020 preview: After Luv and Kush incident it seems that the makers of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to introduce another twist to make the storyline even more interesting. Yes, you guessed it right, the new twist will be all about Kartik and Naira’s daughter Kaira.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira will be seen taking Gayu to the same hospital where they last saw their daughter Kaira which makes them a bit emotional. While taking Gayu for checkup, Kartik learns that their doctor Leela, who took Naira’s case during her pregnancy, is suffering from cancer and decides to call her up if she needs any help.

When Kartik calls Dr. Leela, after she recognizes Kartik, she immediately disconnects the call in anxiety. After the abrupt call disconnect, Kartik is seen getting suspicious about Leela’s weird behavior and decides to go deep into the matter.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma : Inmates are taking necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from Corona

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 March 2020 preview here:

Post to which, Kartik is again seen calling her but gets astonished after noticing that Leela has switched off her phone. Later, Kartik is seen connecting all the dots where he lost his daughter Kaira and decides to meet Dr Leela to unfold this mystery.

Also Read: Darshan Raval’s next single featuring Sidnaaz, Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla promises to be an emotional song about heartbreak

Further, Kartik is seen hiding all this truth from Niara in order to keep her away from stress. Later, Kartik is seemed to learn that his daughter Kaira is still alive. Overall, it will be quite exciting to see whether Kaira is still alive or it is just a myth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App