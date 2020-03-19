Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19 March 2020 preview: When it comes to a complete package of entertainment which show can beat Mohsin Khan and Shevangi Joshi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After the Luv and Kush incident, the lead pair is currently missing their daughter, whom they lost a long time back. While Naira has accepted the truth, Kartik seems to be confused in his own doubts and has his own insecurities of not believing the truth that his daughter is now dead.

In the last episode, though Kartik tried to convenience Naira about his doubt, in return she got upset and Kartik decided to dig out the truth on his own by getting in touch with Nurse Leela. Not just this, both Kartik and Naira also went to Leela’s house to help her and also gave a cheque to her son to cope up with her disease.

In the promo released, Leela’s son hands over a letter to Kartik which reveals that his daughter is still alive. Further in the letter Leela also confesses about her mistake and reveals that she only told them the truth because she is also a mother. After reading the truth, Kartik and Naira both are broken down.

Also Read: No days off for Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim’s whatsapp chat with Chef Aazar leaked

Now that both Kartik and Naira know the truth, it will be interesting to see how both of them react to the situation. Will they take revenge from Leela and ask her why did she do that or they will let things go and blame everything on destiny. Further, how will the family members react to this situation will be exciting to watch.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjana Galrani, Navdeesh share pictures from the last day of shoot, inform fans about the wrap

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App