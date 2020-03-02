In today's episode, Jhaveri will taunt Shivani and will try to shake her confidence by saying that nobody can stop him from winning the case.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai preview: One of the most loved shows of Television is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From the last some episodes, we are seeing that Kartik and Naira are facing a lot of trouble as they are fighting to get justice for Trisha. Kartik and Naira are going against their family to do so.

The serial is going to face high-level drama as there are more twists coming its way. As per the recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it can be seen that Shivani makes her entry to fight the case against Shaktiman Jhaveri. As soon as she enters Jhaveri brings his eco-friendly plant and gifts it to Kartik and Naira. Both of them reject to accept the gift from Jhaveri and then Jhaveri gifts the plant to Shivani.

Jhaveri then makes an announcement that he will win the case and nobody can stop him from winning it. He taunted Shivani and tried a lot to bring down her confidence which may help him to win the case. However, Niara gave Jhaveri a perfect reply and shuts his mouth then and there. Naira helped Shivani to stay confident and does not allow anybody to make her under-confident.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra’s ex-flame Akanksha Puri cries listening to emotional track! here’s the truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is Star Plus’s longest-running show. It comes 4th in the list of longest-running Daily soaps in India. In recent episodes, lots of drama can be witnessed. Twists and turns are what make the serial life so long and even successful.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Kartik, Naira get disheartened after Kairav’s allegations

Now, to know what will happen further in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, stay tuned with NEWS X.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App