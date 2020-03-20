Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 March 2020 preview: Kartik, Naira among the rest of the family members gear up to celebrate Dadi's birthday but with a twist. Read here—

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 March 2020 preview: This will not be wrong to say that Rajan Shahi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest and the most entertaining daily soaps as it has everything, starting from a double dose of drama, conflicts, romance, and gripping storyline. After solving the Luv and Kush matter, the lead pair Kartik and Naira seem to get busy in missing their daughter Kaira.

In the last episode, sister Leela is seen sending a letter to Naira and Kartik and confeses her mistake about their daughter and reveals that their daughter is alive. Post to which, both Kartik and Naira decide to get deep into the matter to find their daughter. Later, Kartik receives a phone call as he hires an investigator but hides this truth from Naira.

In the upcoming episode, the entire family will come together and will be seen deciding the plan for Dadi’s birthday. While Manish gets excited as it is his mother’s birthday, it seems that destiny has something else as anyone learns about coronavirus and reveals that all the restaurants, malls, theatres, and flights are closed due to the virus outbreak.

Together it will be interesting to see how the makers will merge two different tracks in a single row. Amidst coronavirus will the Goenka’s be able to celebrate Dadi’s birthday or will they again come up with a social message. Further, Will Kartik carry out his investigation without Naira or will he tell the truth to her about their daughter.

