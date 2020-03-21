Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 March 2020 preview: Kartik Goenka is all set to meet his daughter in the upcoming episode. As Naira and rest of the family members celebrate Daadi's birthday, Kartik gets a call that his daughter has been traced.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 March 2020 preview: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revolving around the lives of Kartik and Naira Goenka, is witnessing an interesting turn of events. As the family members of the Goenka family plan a birthday surprise for Daadi, Kartik will receive a call informing that his daughter has been found. In a promo going viral on social media, we can see Naira celebrating Daadi’s birthday with the entire family.

Amid the festivities, Kartik gets a call. As soon as he picks the call, he asks the whereabouts of his daughter. To which, the caller on the other end says that his daughter has been found. An excited Kartik then says that he is coming to meet his daughter. Would Kartik finally meet his daughter and how will Naira respond when she’ll get to know that Kartik hid the whereabouts of their daughter from her? To find out, keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from Monday-Friday at 9 pm.

Kartik and Naira are proud parents of a boy named Kairav. However, before Kairav was born, the couple had welcomed a baby girl into their lives. The baby girl apparently died at the time of birth due to pre-mature delivery. It was only a few days back that Kartik got in touch with the nurse who delivered the baby girl and she informed him that the baby girl is alive.

The nurse named Leela informed Kartik Goenka that someone approached her with Rs 10 lakhs to give away the baby girl as there is another family who need her more than the Goenkas.

