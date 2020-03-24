Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24 March 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode, Kartik will receive a call from his investigator who informs him about his daughter. Read about the details here—

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24 March 2020 preview: The longest and the most loved show Yeh Rishta Ky Kehlata Hai has not just conquered hearts with his gripping story, characters, and interesting twists and turns, it also performs quite well in terms of TRP and the makers are also well aware how to strike the right chord with the audience. From taking up social messages to showcasing love between a couple and how it gets hindered due to the interference of the family members, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is all about all this.

Currently, the show has reached quite an interesting point where the makers have introduced sequences that showcases two stories at a single time. For one, the Goenka’s are busy educating their viewers about coronavirus and in another sequence, Kartik & Naira are seen digging out the truth about their daughter Kaira. While Naira is not aware of the entire subject, it is Kartik who has hired investigators to take forward the investigation and find out his daughter.

In the last episode, the entire family was seen taking measures against COVID-19 on the other hand and they are also planning a surprise for Daadi on her birthday. In the promo released, Kartik receives a call from his private investigator and gets happy after he gets informed about something related to his daughter. Though he gets excited at the same time, he also wonders what will be the consequences of this.

Not just this, the promo ahead, he is seen informing anyone that he is personally coming to see his and Naira’s daughter. Now, this will be interesting to see whether Kaira’s chapter bring another storm in the lives of Kartik and Naira or both of them will accept this and move forward. Will Naira be able to find the truth?

