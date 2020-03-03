Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3 March 2020 Preview: Naira was scared after seeing Kartik in a wheelchair but still she was ready for fighting the case and was boosting up Kartik to get up from his wheelchair.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3 March 2020 Preview: In the preceding episode, Trisha has a conversation with Kartik and Naira to shut down the case as they don’t have any proof. Trisha gets emotional and tells both of them that they should end it here. In the next shot, an emotional caring drama starts between Gayu and Suhasini, succeeding in which Gayu understood the plan of Suhasini and cried in the corner.

The whole of Trisha’s squad is trying to make her remember anything that could help them to solve the case. Trisha tries to remember each moment of the incident and as done in the daily soap a flashback of it starts displaying on the screen. She then comes to a conclusion while recalling a vendor in the flashback and all of them start searching the vendor. The lawyer Manish boost up Akhilesh and tells him not to worry about anything as he is the best lawyer in the city.

The next morning Trisha’s squad goes inside the court while Naksh continues his search for the vendor. in the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira found their eye-witness, Mohan. Jhaveri then tries to kill Mohan via running truck but Kartik saves him. While saving Mohan Kartik gets hit by a truck and gets severely wounded because of which he couldn’t stand and was seen sitting in a wheelchair.

Later in the show, Naira boosts up Kartik to fight against Jhaveri and for which he has visit court and or which he has to stand up from his wheelchair. Then a melodrama scene is created to make Kartik stand on his legs, it will be fun to see that if Kartik will be able to walk on his legs and go to the court-room.

