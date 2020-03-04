The ongoing courtroom drama continued in this episode as well with Javeri getting the upper hand this time, as managed to defend Luv and Kush along with his son in the case of Trisha by proving that the balloon vendor was falsely framing the three accused and there is no way that he could have seen them.

This made the Mohan the ballon vendor nervous and he failed to identify the glasses worn by the accused, Mohan’s failure to prove the honesty of his testimony, weakened Trisha’s case, which Mohan too realized and apologized to Kartik and Naira after the hearing.

Javeri even after successfully defending Luv and Kush in the court hearing was worried that Kartik and Naira would still try to find something else that might become a problem in the future so he promised to take care of them for good and walks off.

On the other hand, Kartik like Javeri suspected found a clue and immediately started to leave in order to follow up on it, which didn’t go well with Naira as she showed her concern for his well being and asked him to stay, but Kartik being himself overlooked her genuine concern and started to leave but, as he was about to reach for the door of his car he nearly hits a fast-paced car coming his way which prompts Naira to come to check on him.

The episode ended with two cliffhangers, one of what is the clue that Kartik got and what evil will Javeri impart on Kartik and Naira to stop them from getting justice for Trisha, this has led to increased excitement among its viewers for tonight’s episode which will follow up on these storylines and unravel all the drama that the viewers crave from the show.

