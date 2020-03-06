Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6th March 2020 preview: Kartik and Naira are currently facing a tough time as they are stuck between Trisha's justice and their family priorities. Watch the promo here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6th March 2020 preview: Mohsin Khan and Shevangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata have reached its drama peak as Mr Jhaberi is leaving no stone unturned to make the case against Trisha. From passing personal comments in court, calling media for Kairav’s interview to erasing the eye-witness Mohan (balloon vendor), it clearly shows that Jhaberi will do anything to save his boys and especially his own son.

Even after surplus attempts, Jhaberi has now come to know about Naira and Kartik’s plan of taking out the proof in prooving Mohan right in court. While Naira deals with Media and people around, on the other hand, Kartik, Naksh and Mohan dig out ways of proving Mohan right. Post to which, Kartik and Mohan meet with an accident where Mohan escapes but Kartik gets injured.

After the accident, Naira rushes to the hospital with Kartik and gets worried after seeing Kartik losing his consciousness.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Naira takes forward the case even after Kartik is injured. Will she still continue the run of justice for Trisha or will give up in front of Jhaveri.

