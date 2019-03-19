One of the longest running Hindi serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has completed its 800 episodes. On this occasion, Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram account to share pictures with her reel-life husband Mohsin Khan. The actors share an amazing chemistry and adored for their hot romance by fans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the audience for 10 long years. The show features Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Mohsin Khan as Kartik. The duos are loved and adored by their fans on screen as well as off-screen. The on-screen husband and wife are a real-life couple and the actors set major couple goals for fans. Though they have not seen accepting their romantic relationship officially, while their Instagram handles flaunt the electrifying chemistry the two share.

Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed its 800 episodes and its the time for bash for the team. On this occasion, Shivangi Joshi shared a picture with Mohsin Khan and she also added some snaps to her Insta story. In the picture, the television heartthrob Kartik aka Mohsin Khan is wearing a blue kurta, pyjama, and coat, while the cutie Naira aka Shivangi Joshi is wearing a beautiful ethnic attire complementing Mohsin’s traditional look. The hot romance of the couple is quite clear from the picture. The fans have been showering numerous comments of appreciation and congratulating the actors for the completion of 800 episodes successfully. Have a sneak-peak of the photograph:

Indian television’s one of the most talked about couple has won the hearts of the audience and their fans call them Kaira. Using this name with a hashtag, Shivangi also added two photos on Instagram stories. The pictures are expressing the tons of love and beautiful relationship the couple share. Shivangi Joshi has more than 2 million followers on Instagram and she often shares pictures with her co-actor Mohsin Khan.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was started in 2009 featuring Hina Khan as Akshara and Karan Mehra as Naitik. The serial has never gone below in the TRP list and has been enjoying the love of the audience since the beginning. The story had to move forward with new faces, therefore, the main leads were replaced and now the story of Akshara and Naitik’s daughter Naira is represented by the makers of the show. Kaira is receiving the same love with which Hina Khan (Akshara) and Mohsin Khan (Naitik) were cherished. Now, the show makers are planning to get some new twists and turns in the show, let’s see whether it is going to be accepted by the audience?

