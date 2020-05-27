After Parth Samthaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra flies to Amritsar to meet his parents after six months.

Coronavirus pandemic has no doubt brought everything under a pause button. Though, the government is trying best to contain the spread of coronavirus along with boosting the economic activities in the country with some relaxations, still, the graph of COVID-19 cases is on its peak. Recently, the government of India has also announced the resumption of domestic flights from May 25 with a list of dos and don’ts.

No doubt, this is good news for all the people stuck in different parts of the country to travel back to their hometown. Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan along with Himansh Kohli were among the few celebrities who took the flights to reach their hometown. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra also took the same route to reach Amritsar. The actor also shared glimpses from his journey on social media and also shared a video of how people are maintaining social distancing.

On the work front, Rohan Mehra started his career by first appearing in Gumrah: End of Innocence in 2012 and post to which he featured in various Tv shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss season 10 and many more.

Recently, Rohan Mehra also expressed his grief after Mohit Baghel’s death and also shared some photos with him. From sharing secrets to supporting each other in every thick and thin, Rohan Mehra shared a great bond with Mohit.

