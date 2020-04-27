Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi opens up on her experience of portraying Naira for the last 4 years. Read here—

This will not be wrong to say that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most loved Television drama and is the fourth longest-running show featuring lead stars, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. From the start itself, the show is receiving a lot of love and also performs well in TRP charts. Earlier, Hina Khan was the one who brought the show in limelight and soon after her exit, Shivangi Joshi left no stone unturned to meet the expectations of the audience with her character Naira.

No doubt, in a short time span, with her talent and skills, Shivangi Joshi made a special place in the heart of the people and is also known for her style statements on Instagram. Recently, while interacting with a media portal Shivangi opened up about her experience of portraying the role of Naira for the last 4 years. She added that her journey has been amazing and has learned so many new things all these years. She also said that she feels lucky to be a part of this amazing show along with a loving team.

She also revealed her BFF Aditi Bhatia and says she is also lucky to find her by her side always. This will not be wrong to say that both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are among the most loved on-screen Jodi’s and have received a lot of love from their fans.

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi commenced her acting career by appearing in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013 and post to it she has also appeared in Beintehaa, Begusarai, Love by Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Moreover, the hottie was all set to make her Cannes debut this year for her film Our Own Shy but unfortunately, due to coronavirus outbreak, everything has come under a standstill.

