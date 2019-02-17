Shivangi Joshi is one of the young talents that are hugely loved and adored by the audience. The diva is currently winning hearts with her performance in Star Plus's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and multiplying her popularity. Well, topping the news headlines again, Shivangi Joshi has created a buzz on the internet with her latest Instagram post where she looks absolutely stunning in a black gown!

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television divas who is impressing fans with her splendid performance in the on-going Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai these days. The actor has been quite adored by the fans for her stunning dressing sense and glamorous styling. The Instagram timeline of Shivangi Joshi is flooded with these astonishing stills and this is one of the reasons she bags such a massive fan following on social media.

The young style icon of television industry knows how to slay every time and sweeps fans off their feet. The serene smile on her face with the graceful poses, make pictures perfect for her. Shivangi Joshi is an avid social media user and keeps on sharing the latest photos with fans. This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her in which she is looking absolutely hot. Donning a black gown, Shivangi Joshi is beautifully posing for the lens, take a look!

This is not the first time she has swayed fans with her glamorous styling. The beautiful long hair and gorgeous face of the diva make her one of the most attractive personalities. Here are some of the best Instagram photos of the actor that will leave you breathless!

