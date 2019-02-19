Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi is one of the hottest Indian television divas who knows how to slay it every time. With her superb sense of styling, Shivangi Joshi keeps on hogging headlines. This time too, the star has created a buzz with her stunning formal look in which she can be seen sporting a yellow jacket, see photos!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi is one of the leading ladies of the small screen who is ruling the industry like no other. The diva has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid performances in the show. Not just that, she has even captured everyone’s mind with her astonishing photos on Instagram. The social media queen enjoys a massive fan following and keeps on hogging headlines for her hot and happening photos.

This time too, the diva has raised the temperature with her super-hot formal look which is styled superbly. Shivangi Joshi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely stunning. She can be seen striking a sexy pose for the camera and giving the best of expressions. Shivangi Joshi is donning a black suit pant with black stilettos and has amped up her look with a yellow jacket. This is surely going to inspire you for your office diaries. Take a look!

Shivangi Joshi has featured in many television shows including Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi as Nisha, Love By Chance as Vishy, Beintehaa as Aayat Haider, Box Cricket League 2 as Herself, Begusarai as Poonam Thakur, Yeh Hai Aashiqui as Meera and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya as Jyothi.

