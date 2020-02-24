Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: This will not be wrong to say that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi (Kartik & Naira) are among the most loved couples on the screens. From their on-screen chemistry to their phenomenal acting skills, the duo left no stone unturned to make their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among the top TRP rated shows. Currently, the duo is busy in the Luv-Kush court case who were accused of molesting Naira’s friend Trisha.

It seems that the makers are all set for the showdown as after Manoj Joshi’s entry as Shaktiman Jhaveri, there are reports that Bepannaah actor Urfi Javed will also rope in the show as Naira’s lawyer Shivani Bhatia. As per the reports, Urfi Javed will be fighting this case from Naira’s side and will be fighting against Manoj Joshi. Though, there are no official reports, it is said that Urfi Javed’s entry will make the show more interesting.

To those who don’t know the entire story, earlier Manoj Joshi aka Shaktiman Jhaveri, who had promised Naira to take up their case, betrayed them in the court and fights the case in favor of Goenka’s. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Naira comes forward and showcases her in-laws the reality behind Luv-Kush case.

Also Read: Indian Idol 11 grand finale winner social media reaction: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh congratulates Sunny Hindustani

Moreover, in the last episode, Kartik, who was earlier supporting his brother, also came in support of his wife Naira after observing a change in Kairav’s behavior.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma slammed by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award organisers for lying about her win

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App