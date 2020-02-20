Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 20, 2020 spoiler alert: Tonight's episode will see how the lawyer appointed by Naira turns out to be Abhishek's father and charges allegations on Trisha instead. Kartik and Naira blacken Luv and Kush's faces after enter home dancing.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 20, 2020 spoiler alert: The decision to walk the righteous path is not always easy and comes with a lot of challenges. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing a similar struggle where Naira is determined to ensure that Trisha gets justice and Luv Kush faces consequences of their grave mistake. After going against the entire Singhania family to get Luv Kush arrested in last night’s episode, Naira now approaches a lawyer named Jhaveri to take up Trisha’s case.

Jhaveri’s decision to take up Trisha’s case does give them a ray of hope but it is short-lived. Once inside the court, Jhaveri turns the tables around by questioning Trisha’s character and putting allegations that it was Trisha who got tempted by Luv Kush’s affluent background and targeted them.

Soon enough, Kartik and Naira find out that Jhaveri is Abhishek’s father and he did all of this to save his son from getting behind the bars. When Luv and Kush come home dancing to celebrate their earlier victory in the court, Naira and Kartik step forward to blacken their face. What will be the family’s reaction to Kartik and Naira’s spurt of anger? Will Naira manage to get Luv and Kush punished for their actions?! To find out, watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tonight on Star Plus at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reacts to Kishwer Merchant’s underserving statement, says doesn’t make any difference

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update 19 February: Bhide plans to go to Khandala with family, Tapu tries to stop them

One of the most loved and longest running shows of Indian Television, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata has secured its spot on top on TRP charts. It’s lead stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi has become household names and fans absolutely love their chemistry.

Also Read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Spolier alert! Naren is back to solve Rohit, Sonakshi’s differences

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App