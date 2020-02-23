Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 24, 2020 spoiler alert: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness Naira and Kartik finally in one team. Yes, after supporting his family in their bid to support Luv and Kush, Kartik has finally decided to support the right and ensure Trisha gets justice.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 24, 2020 spoiler alert: The twists and turns in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are far from over. Revolving around Trisha’s molestation case, the latest episodes have witnessed Naira going against her entire family to support Trisha in her bid to get justice and get Luv Kush to admit their mistake. The case has also caused differences between Naira and Kartik but it is not for too long. In the upcoming episode, we will see Kartik run towards Naira to console her after Mr Jhaveri ditches her in the court and questions Trisha’s character

Kartik says to Naira that he made a huge mistake by supporting the wrong. He is now determined to support her and Trisha in their fight to get justice and make Luv Kush repent their mistake. While speaking to Naira, Kartik also hints that Luv and Kush’s company has also led to changes in their son Kairav’s behavior. We earlier saw how Kairav has started showing tantrums by throwing things here and there.

Interestingly, Kairav was also one of the first members of the family to see Luv and Kush hide Trisha’s mobile phone in the garden. What Kairav quipped Luv Kush, they scared off Kairav by mentioning the presence of a ghost.

Would Luv and Kush finally get exposed in front of the family? To watch, stay tuned to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus at 9:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. After Manoj Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will also witness the entry of Urvi Javed as Trisha’s new lawyer.

