Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 27, 2020 preview: The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness Naira and Kartik giving a befitting reply to Mr Jhaveri. While putting a brave front against Mr Jhaveri, Naira also hints that they do have proof against Luv and Kush.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 27, 2020 preview: There is a popular saying that don’t scare someone so much that they lose all fear and seems like it goes perfectly well with Naira and Kartik’s situation in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After facing all odds, including their whole family, Naira and Kartik have finally joined hands to ensure Trisha gets justice in the on-going molestation case and make Luv and Kush face consequences of their heinous crime.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Naira and Kartik put up a brave front against Mr Jhaveri. When Mr Jhaveri questions the couple that how will they prove that Luv and Kush are guilty without any proof, Naira instead asks him how is he so sure that they do not have proof. This leaves Mr Jhaveri in a fix as he wonders what the proof might be and how did Naira and Kartik find it.

Meanwhile, another promo that is going viral on Kartik and Naira’s fan pages shows the couple asking Trisha to recollect the memories of that incident and remember if she has left out on any key details. This is when Trisha shares that there was also a balloon-vendor at the crime scene, who can help them out.

Will Naira and Kartik able to prove in court that Luv and Kush are guilty in Trisha’s molestation case and convince their family to accept the truth? To find out, stay tuned to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus Every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App