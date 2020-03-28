Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus's hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take a leap of 15 years in the upcoming days. With all the kids grown up, there will be some significant changes in the dynamics of the characters.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai might be away from the small screen for a little while due to a nationwide lockdown, but the makers of the show have some interesting surprises in store for its audiences. After the current track wherein Kartik (Mohsin Khan’s character) finds out that his and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) daughter is alive, the show is all set to undergo a major change.

A latest report by a news daily suggests that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a leap of 15 years after the show makes a comeback on the television screens. Post the leap, the kids will be seen all grown up. It will also be discovered that Kaira and Naira’s daughter Kaira is well-settled in Australia. However, she hates her mother Naira for not being there for her.

Meanwhile, their son Kairav would be shown emotionally attached to her mother and vice-versa. It is also reported that Krish’s character would be shown in a negative light post the leap. With so many changes in the dynamics of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it would be interesting to see how the show takes shape moving forward.

Speaking about the current track, Kartik has hidden from Naira that their daughter is alive because he doesn’t want to hurt her. However, this little secret can turn against Naira in the future and create problems in her relationship with Kaira.

