Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: To make the script more interesting and to add more drama in Trisha's police complaint, the makers have introduced Manoj Joshi on-board in the character of Shaktiman Jhaveri.. Take a look at the picture–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: This will not be the wrong to say that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha is among the longest-running shows which have a huge buzz around it. From its interesting storyline, screenplay or the phenomenal acting of the cast, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the TRP charts from a long time and is the second most-watched show on the Television after Bigg Boss 13.

No doubt, the lead stars, Mohsin Khan( Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi( Naira) have set a huge bar with their amazing acting and chemistry and continue to come up with new concepts to entertain their fans. Now, to add another interesting aspect in the story, Mohsin Khan and Shevangi Joshi recently welcomed Manoj Joshi, who is among the finest stars of the industry.

Reports reveal that Manoj Joshi will be playing the role of a lawyer, who is appointed to protest Luv and Kush in Trisha’s court case. To those who are not much aware of the story, Luv and Kush, who happens to be Mohsin Khan’s brother are accused of molesting Naira’s friend Trisha, who is from an Ashram in Rishikesh.

To welcome the senior actor Mohsin Khan and Shevangi shared a picture with him and captioned it Welcome Sir. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Manoj Joshi takes forward the drama in the show in the role of Shaktiman Jhaveri, who happens to be the most powerful and strongest lawyer in the city.

