Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Producer Rajan Shahi has denied the reports of Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a leap. Moreover, reports are rife that the tv serial will air its new episodes from today, i.e March 30, 2020.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and longest running shows of Indian television. Episodes after Episodes, Years after Years, the show has managed to secure a tight spot at the top of TRP charts and keep the audiences hooked with multiple twists and turns. Amid reports that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take a 15-year-leap, the show’s producer Rajan Shahi has clarified that even him and his creative team are not aware about this development.

Interestingly, Rajan Shahi has earlier shared a post on his Instagram account in which he shared that one of his biggest shows is all set to take its biggest leap till date in February. Calling a bold but collective move, the producer said that they have planned to start afresh with a selected cast. He further added that the audiences will witness a new generation of his most loved jodi.

Whether there is a change in plan or Rajan Shahi wants to keep the plans under wrap, will only be known once the show comes back on air after a nationwide lockdown. Speaking of which, a latest report by an entertainment portal suggest that the new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will start airing from today, i.e March 30, 2020.

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is revolving around the revelation that Kartik and Naira’s daughter Kaira is alive. However, Kartik has hidden this fact from Naira because he doesn’t want her to get hurt.

